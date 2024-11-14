Newswise — New data shows overdose deaths continue to decline in the U.S.

According to data from the CDC, there were approximately 97,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending on June 30. That is a 14% decline from the previous 12-month period.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight on this new data. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].



Monica Ruiz is an associate professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Health Services.

Cynthia Awadzi is a clinical assistant professor at the GW School of Nursing. Her research interests include the integration of medical and psychiatric health in underserved populations. Watch here as she discusses the state of the opioid crisis in the U.S.

Jillian Catalanotti is an assistant professor of medicine and general internal medicine division director at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

