Newswise — The Heritage Foundation has built initiatives similar to Project 2025 for every election since 1980, but this time, it's different, according to E.J. Fagan, assistant professor of political science at the University of Illinois Chicago. Fagan, who is the author of the new book "The Thinkers: The Rise of Partisan Think Tanks and the Polarization of American Politics," can provide historical context to the discussions around Project 2025, which features a collection of conservative and right-wing policy proposals to reshape the U.S. government. Among Fagan's areas of research and expertise are party policy agendas, Congress and interest groups.