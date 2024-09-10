Newswise — Concerns of overcapacity in China’s automotive industry are driving recent tariffs from the U.S., European Union and Canada on Chinese-made electric vehicles, with fears that a flood of low-priced vehicles could damage domestic auto industries. However, one professor at the George Washington University says this concern may be based on misconceptions about overcapacity and the nature of China's vehicle exports.

John Helveston is an assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering at the GW School of Engineering. In a new piece published by The Wire China, Helveston and his two co-authors say these tariffs might also have unintended consequences, such as increasing consumer prices and reducing competitive pressure on domestic automakers. The piece calls for a more nuanced understanding of China's automotive market dynamics in order to inform global policy decisions.

In the article, Helveston and his co-authors discuss this misconception of overcapacity as well as address Chinese EV exports and market dynamics, the differing global responses to China’s surging EV industry, and the importance of considering the global climate crisis in this conversation. You can find the article here.

Helveston is an expert on electric vehicles and technology and innovation policy. He has also published research on various topics related to EVs, including one study on what EV buyers valued in the car-buying process as well as another report on EV mileage, which found the current generation of EV owners drive far fewer miles than owners of gas vehicles, translating to lower emissions savings from EVs. His most recent research examined EV resale value, finding electric vehicles depreciate faster than gas cars, but that the trend is changing.

