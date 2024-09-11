Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 11, 2024) – American citizens around the nation are pausing this morning to remember the victims of September 11th terror attacks, when nearly 3,000 people were killed when al Qaida hijackers crashed four jetliners into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a field in southwest Pennsylvania. Today marks 23 years since the worst terror attack on American soil.

For more context, please consider George Washington University Experts. To connect with experts, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Aram Gavoor is the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and a Professional Lecturer of Law at the George Washington University Law School. His expertise is in national security law, Artificial Intelligence policy, administrative law and federal courts. Dean Gavoor served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, as third-in-rank Counselor to the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the White House Office of Management and Budget, and in private practice. Dean Gavoor can speak to how America has changed in the NS space on account of 9/11, the individual liberties affect, the judicial affect, and even the U.S.'s recent return from non-state actor focus in NS to its more traditional model of interstate "great game" style competition.

Sean Aday is an associate professor of media and public affairs. His work focuses on the intersection of the press, politics and public opinion, especially in relation to war and foreign policy, public diplomacy and the role of digital media in democracy movements and countering violent extremism. Aday has published widely on subjects ranging from the effects of watching local television news, to coverage of American politics and media coverage of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has been involved in global media and government capacity training projects, including work in Iraq and Afghanistan. Previously, he, along with two colleagues, conducted a series of surveys about Americans' attitudes about government and media following the September 11th terrorist attacks

Jon Lewis is a research fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, where he studies domestic terrorism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the United States and federal responses to the threat.

Scott White is an Associate Professor and Director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy at the George Washington University College of Professional Studies. Dr. White is an expert in cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection. In addition to education expertise in the field, Dr. White has served on and consulted for a variety of law enforcement agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Dr. White could speak on what changed after 9/11 within the cyber security, privacy and protection realm.

Matt Dallek, a professor at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism. Dr. Dallek can discuss historical context surrounding 9/11.

-GW-