Newswise — Clean-up efforts are now underway across parts of Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota this week as a Category 3 storm. According to CBS News, this is the third hurricane to make landfall in Florida this season, following Hurricane Helene two weeks ago and Hurricane Debby in early August. Hurricane Milton came roughly two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated the U.S. southeast.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, "U.S. prosecutors say another deluge of people is on the way: charlatans, opportunists and disreputable contractors looking to exploit the victims of the storm," according to USA Today.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Scott J. White, an associate professor and director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy at the George Washington University. He holds a Queen’s Commission and was an Officer with the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command. In addition, following his doctoral studies, White was an Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. White has consulted with a variety of law enforcement agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. His areas of expertise include cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection.

He can discuss how to spot scams -- both for the people who have been impacted directly from the hurricanes and are approached by people "claiming" they can help, but also people who want to donate to hurricane relief efforts and may not be able to distinguish scams from reputable organizations.

