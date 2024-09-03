Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 3, 2024) – Germany’s far-right party wins its first state election since World War II.

NBC News reported, “Projections from public broadcasters ARD and ZDF based on exit polls suggest that the anti-immigration, nationalist party Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has finished first in the east German state of Thuringia, securing about 31% to 33% of the vote.”

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to discuss developments of the ongoing dispute in Venezuela.

Hope Harrison, Professor of History and International Affairs. Dr. Harrison is an expert in Modern Europe, Germany, Russia, Cold War, Memory Politics and Berlin Wall. She currently serves on the board of three institutions in Berlin connected to the Cold War and the Berlin Wall (the Allied Museum, the Berlin Wall Association, and BlackBox Cold War), and serves as the Co-chair of the Advisory Council of the Wilson Center’s History and Public Policy Program in Washington DC.

Matt Dallek, Professor of Political Management at The Graduate School of Political Management at the George Washington University. Dr. Dallek is a political historian with an expertise at the intersection of social crises and political transformation and the evolution of the modern conservative movement. He is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right.

