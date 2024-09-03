Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 3, 2024) – Russia has launched missiles into Poltava, Ukraine killing approximately 40 people.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Shannon Mitchell at [email protected] and Cate Douglass at [email protected].

Julian G. Waller, Professorial Lecturer at the George Washington University. Waller is an expert comparative authoritarianism, parliamentary politics and illiberalism studies. He teaches Russian Politic and is an Associate Research Analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA Corporation) where he works directly on Russian political-military affairs. Waller recently published an opinion Foreign Affairs, Putin The Resilient.

Robert Orttung, research professor of international affairs, is an expert on comparative politics, Russia, Ukraine, energy security, federalism, and democracy. He can discuss Russian politics, Russian-Ukrainian relations and all issues related to urban politics in Eurasia. Orttung can also discuss Vladimir Putin’s legacy and governance as well as the future of Russia.

Colin Cleary, Professorial Lecturer of U.S. Foreign Policy at GW. Cleary is an expert on Ukraine-Russia dynamics, Europe Energy Security and NATO. Professor Cleary can speak on the great power conflict and national security, NATO’s expansion–especially as it relates to Ukraine, and arms control. In addition to his expertise, Clearly has lived and worked in Kyiv, Moscow, Poland, Romania, Spain and Ireland.

-GW-