Newswise — The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) disaster loan program has run out of funds, temporarily halting new loans for hurricane survivors until Congress provides additional funding.

The SBA’s $1.6 billion shortfall affects renters, homeowners, and businesses, but existing loan recipients will continue receiving payments. Congress is expected to address the issue when it reconvenes after the November elections.

Joe Cordes is professor of Economics, public policy and public administration, and international affairs and a co-director of the George Washington Regulatory Studies Center.

Kathy Korman Frey is an industry instructor of entrepreneurship and director of the Center For Entrepreneurial Excellence at the GW School of Business (GWSB). She is an expert on entrepreneurship, women and business, venture funded start-up, and market and acquisition (buy-side) research. Frey can speak to the resiliency of small business owners and the impacts they may be facing directly. She adds that small businesses make up half of the economy and small business's first 100 days plans are going to be critical.

