Newswise — As the Supreme Court wraps up its term, there are a number of major decisions to come. Among them is a decision in the case Ohio v. Environmental Protection Agency, on whether to temporarily stop the Biden administration's “good neighbor” plan, which requires factories and power plants in Western and Midwestern states to cut air pollution that drifts into Eastern states. For reporters covering this case, the following expert is available to provide commentary or analysis on this decision and its implications.

Doug Brugge

Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine

Brugge’s expertise is in occupational and environmental health. He has led air pollution epidemiology research funded by NIH for more than 15 years. His research has particular emphasis on traffic/near highway pollution effects on health (especially cardiovascular disease) and housing conditions and asthma in children, asthma in immigrant populations, health effects of secondhand tobacco smoke, and health consequences of uranium mining. He has produced about 60 peer-reviewed papers and authored more than 130 scholarly publications, has testified before Congress, and is experienced at communicating with the media.

Email: [email protected]