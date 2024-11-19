Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 19, 2024)— The RFK Stadium bill passed this morning by the Senate Committee on Energy and National Resources in a 17-2 vote. Commanders’ owner Josh Harris is vying to strike a deal with the D.C. government to build the team’s new stadium in the existing RFK Stadium.

The George Washington University has experts available who can provide insight on this topic. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected] or Cate Douglass Restuccio at [email protected].

Melinda Roth is a visiting associate professor of law at the George Washington University Law School. Roth is an expert in corporate finance law, corporations, and sports law. In addition to her direct Wall Street experience from two leading investment banks, Roth has worked in the private and financial sector development and risk management. She has experience comparing (legalized) sports betting and stock market investing and to contrast and compare the regulatory frameworks of investments.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of sport management, has been a professor of sport, event, and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, Citi Bank Tennis Tournament, College Football Bowl Games, among others.

