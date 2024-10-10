Newswise — It’s no surprise that the media landscape is changing and a large part of that can be traced to social media influencers. More than ever, social media influencers are reshaping how young Americans consume their news.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Among the 200 politically focused TikTok accounts with the most viral posts created in June and July—those with 25,000 or more views—one-fifth were news influencers, according to a Journal analysis of data from social-media research firm CredoIQ. The accounts posted nearly 3,000 viral videos, generating more than 700 million views in a packed news cycle that included the first presidential debate, the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and Biden’s exit from the race.”

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

Cheers has underscored the importance of media literacy during election seasons. WATCH: She explains ways in which media consumers can improve their media literacy during the election season and beyond in this video.

