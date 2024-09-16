Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 16, 2024) – SpaceX’s first commercial space mission, Polaris Dawn, arrived home safely and officially made history. Polaris Dawn was the first crew to be completed by a privately funded and operated mission.

The crew completed a five day orbit with a spacewalk and reached a higher altitude than any human has traveled in five decades.

For more context on the matter, please consider Scott Pace, Professor of the Practice of International Affairs; Director, Space Policy Institute; Director, Institute for International Science and Technology Policy at GW’s Elliott School of International Affairs. Dr. Pace is an expert in civil, commercial, and national security space policy; analysis and assessment of space projects and programs; international space cooperation and competition; global navigation satellite systems; and international and domestic spectrum management. Dr. Pace has served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council from 2017-2020.

