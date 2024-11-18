Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy. The airline says it will continue to operate while it restructures its debt. According to CNN, “mounting losses, unaffordable debt, increased competition for bargain-seeking airline passengers and the inability to merge with other airlines left it little choice.”

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism.

