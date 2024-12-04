Newswise — A new report out this week by the New York-based human rights group, China Labor Watch, finds coffee farms in Starbucks’ and Nestlé’s supply chains in China are not living up to the multinationals’ ethical standards. The Washington Post reports these farms sometimes use children as workers, enforce excessive hours and lack lax safety standards to meet their targets. The investigation included 26 farms that form part of the Starbucks and Nestlé supply chains.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider James R. Bailey, Professor and Hochberg Fellow of Leadership Development at the George Washington University School of Business. Bailey has published over 50 academic papers and case studies and is the author of five books, including the award-winning, best-selling Organizational and Managerial Wisdom and the forthcoming Lessons on Leadership. He has designed and delivered hundreds of executive programs for firms like Nestle, UBS, Conoco-Phillips, and Goldman Sachs, as well as for several major law firms and U.S. Congressmen. He is an expert on business ethics, effective leadership and leadership development, organizational and individual change, and strategy formulation and execution.

To speak with Prof. Bailey, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass Restuccio at [email protected].

-GW-