Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 30, 2024) – Thousands of dockworkers at every major East and Gulf coast port are likely to start striking tomorrow, Oct. 1. It comes as negotiations between the union representing dockworkers and a shipping industry group representing terminal operators and ocean carriers have been stalled for months.

According to Axios, a strike at these ports could impact consumers, raising the prospect of product shortages and higher prices and potentially cost the economy $5 billion a day. The ports from Maine to Houston account for more than half of all the goods shipped in containers in and out of the U.S.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis on a number of topics related to the potential port strikes, including supply chain and economic impacts. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Supply Chain Management

Sanjay Jain is an associate industry professor of decision sciences at the GW School of Business. His research interests are in the development and application of decision science techniques to complex systems with current focus on smart manufacturing, supply chains and project management.

Impact on Public Companies

Rodney Lake is a teaching instructor of finance and the director of the GW Investment Institute at the George Washington University School of Business (GWSB). At the GW Investment Institute, Lake teaches courses associated with student investment funds as well as oversees portfolios, connects with alumni and industry practitioners, leads the GW Investment Institute Live Show and other events, and oversees GW Investment Institute’s day-to-day operations. Prior to Lake’s current appointment in the GWSB Department of Finance and the GW Investment Institute, Lake worked as a senior investment officer in the GW Investment Office and was previously a senior financial analyst in the Executive Vice President and Treasurer’s Office at GW. Lake can discuss the perspective of public companies particularly consumer facing companies that may be impacted.

