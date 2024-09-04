Newswise — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is hosting leaders and senior officials from 50 African leaders for a three-day summit that’s now entered day two. Held every third year since 2000, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is part of China’s diplomatic outreach to countries of the Global South.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider David Hamilton Shinn, professorial lecturer at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Shinn served for 37 years in the U.S. Foreign Service with assignments at embassies in Lebanon, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, Cameroon, Sudan and as ambassador to Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. He has been teaching in the Elliott School since 2001. Shinn is the coauthor of the Historical Dictionary of Ethiopia and China-Africa: A Century of Engagement and the author of Hizmet in Africa: The Activities and Significance of the Gulen Movement. Shinn’s expertise includes Africa generally with a focus on Horn of Africa, China-Africa, Turkey-Africa, Russia-Africa, Gulf States-Africa, and US policy in Africa.

