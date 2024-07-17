Newswise — The Supreme Court's recent Grants Pass v. Johnson ruling grants mayors broad powers to address homelessness, including jailing individuals for sleeping outside, overturning previous lower court restrictions.

This decision has significant implications for West Coast cities, where officials now face the challenge of balancing enforcement with humanitarian concerns amidst resistance from advocacy groups.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Hilary Silver, professor of Sociology, International Affairs, and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Silver’s expertise and research focuses on social/anti-poverty policies in the US and around the world, migrant integration and inequality in Europe, social exclusion, homelessness, and poverty.

Silver has served as a consultant to major international organizations, including the World Bank, United Nations, IADB, and International Labor Organization, on issues of social exclusion and inclusion, and to the US Government and the State of Rhode Island on racial disparities.

