Newswise — The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, eliminated a long-standing judicial doctrine that has shielded federal regulations from legal challenges, marking a significant triumph for conservatives and business groups. This ruling will constrain the ability of President Joe Biden and future presidents to implement policies on issues ranging from student debt relief and worker protections to climate change and AI regulation.

