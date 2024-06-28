Newswise — In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that restricted local leaders' abilities to address homelessness, providing a significant victory for Democratic leaders.

The ruling, which allows for the removal of tent encampments, clarifies that fining or arresting individuals for violating local camping bans does not violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against "cruel and unusual punishment." This decision will enable cities to take more aggressive actions in managing homelessness, a pressing issue intensified by the pandemic.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Hilary Silver, professor of Sociology, International Affairs, and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Silver’s expertise and research focuses on social/anti-poverty policies in the US and around the world, migrant integration and inequality in Europe, social exclusion, homelessness, and poverty.

Silver has served as a consultant to major international organizations, including the World Bank, United Nations, IADB, and International Labor Organization, on issues of social exclusion and inclusion, and to the US Government and the State of Rhode Island on racial disparities.

If you would like to connect with Prof. Silver, please contact media relations specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected].

