Newswise — The U.S. surgeon general has declared gun violence a public health crisis following the increase in injuries and deaths involving firearms.

In 2022, more than 48,000 Americans died as a result of gun injuries.

Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling on the U.S. to ban automatic rifles, putting into place universal background checks for purchasing guns and penalizing those who fail to safely store their guns.

George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Andrew Meltzer is a professor of emergency medicine and the chief of the clinical research section at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can offer insight and breakdown the recommendations from the surgeon general as well as how he’s seen gun violence impact people’s lives.

Adnan A. Hyder, senior associate dean for research and professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, can discuss the surgeon general’s message. He recently wrote an op-ed, published in The Hill on gun violence.



-GW-