Newswise — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy called for health warning labels on social media apps due to their harmful effects on children and teens' mental health.

Tulane University expert Rob Lalka, a management professor, recently published The Venture Alchemists, exploring tech giants' origins and the ethical compromises that have shaped today’s digital landscape. Lalka can discuss how something like this could impact social media and how big companies may respond.

Lalka, the Albert R. Lepage Professor in Business at Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business, can discuss:

The impact of the Surgeon General’s proposed warning labels.

How tech companies’ growth has contributed to the mental health crisis among youth.

Solutions for creating safer digital environments for children and teens.

"When young people are spending five, six, seven hours a day on their devices, and the Surgeon General now thinks there should be a warning on the dangers of social media platforms just like there are for cigarettes, we all need to pay attention," he said.