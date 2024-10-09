Newswise — Talks between Boeing and the union that represents 33,000 striking employees have stalled, with both parties saying talks between the two have broken down and no new talks are scheduled. According to CNN, two days of federally mediated talks this week concluded with the two sides still far apart. Union workers have been on strike since September 13.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh has been following the ongoing strikes among Boeing workers.

If you would like to speak with Professor Suh, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

-GW-