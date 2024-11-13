Newswise — The Federal Drug Administration is looking to remove the oral phenylephrine ingredient from over-the-counter medicines.

According to the FDA, the common ingredient found in popular cold and allergy medications doesn’t work. Phenylephrine, used to treat congestion, doesn't really relieve nasal congestion, data shows.

If the FDA makes a final decision to remove the ingredient, pharmacies would have to remove hundreds of products that would include NyQuil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to provide insight and discuss the FDA proposal.



Michael Knight, is an assistant professor of medicine at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She has 30 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner.

Monika Goyal is an associate professor of pediatrics at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.



Ashley Darcy-Mahoney is a neonatal nurse practitioner, researcher, and educator at the GW School of Nursing. Throughout her career, she has been at the forefront of advancing nursing research, education, and practice, with a specific focus on neonatology, infant health, and developmental pediatrics.

Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment.



Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

