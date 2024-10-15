Newswise — WASHINGTON (Oct. 15, 2024)-- More than 2,000 cleaning supplies have chemicals linked to health problems such as asthma or cancer, according to a new analysis reported by CNN and other outlets. But public health experts also say that cleaning a home is also necessary for good health, especially during the winter months as flu, COVID and other viruses or bugs start to circulate.

What’s the average consumer to do? Experts explain why some ingredients in cleaning products are risky and advise consumers to read the label and take some basic precautions.

Jordan Kuiper, associate professor of environmental and occupational health, says people are exposed to toxic chemicals every day. His research aims to gauge the health impacts of such exposures, especially for children who are more vulnerable to chemicals.

To interview Kuiper or learn more about exposure to chemicals and human health, please contact Kathy Fackelmann, [email protected].

-GW-