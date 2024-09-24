Newswise — Three Mile Island, the nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania that’s been shuttered since 2019, could come back to life to meet Microsoft’s energy needs. The deal – announced last week and which still needs regulatory approval – would allow the tech giant to buy 100 percent of its power for 20 years. The plant would come online by 2028.

According to The Washington Post, “the restart of Three Mile Island, the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, would mark a bold advance in the tech industry’s quest to find enough electric power to support its boom in artificial intelligence.”

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Nina Kelsey, an assistant professor of public policy and international affairs at the George Washington University. Her research examines the role of interests in environmental policy making and negotiation. In particular, she focuses on how changes to interests can occur over time, especially via feedback, and how these changes shape environmental policy making at international, national, and subnational levels. Kelsey recently wrote about technology at the intersection of economic, security, and sustainability imperatives, titled “The Challenges of Policy In An Era of Fulcrum Technologies.”

