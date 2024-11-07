Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 7, 2024) – TikTok Canada was ordered to dissolve their operations over national security concerns. The decision follows a review and is on the advice of the country’s security and intelligence agencies. The Wall Street Journal Pro reported, that Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said “the extraordinary move is to address “specific national-security risks,” but didn’t elaborate.”

A TikTok spokeswoman said they would challenge the order as this move would eliminate hundreds of jobs.

Experts at the George Washington University are available to provide commentary, context and analysis of this mandate.

Scott J. White, Associate Professor and Director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy at the College of Professional Studies at the George Washington University. Dr. White is an expert in cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection. He has worked for a variety of law enforcement agencies in the US, the UK and Canada; as well as holds a Queen’s Commission and was an Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Susan Ariel Aaronson, a research professor of international affairs, is also the director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub and co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS. Her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR, and AI and digital trade. Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism.

