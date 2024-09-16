Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 16, 2024) – Lawyers for the popular social media platform TikTok are headed to court today for a key hearing where they’re intending to block an upcoming ban of the app in the United States.

U.S. lawmakers and intelligence officials have long voiced their concerns about national security issues with the short-form video app, its parent company, ByteDance, and its ties to China. The U.S. signed a law that would either force the parent company to sell, or face a ban in the U.S. this January.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available for commentary, insight and analysis.

Susan Ariel Aaronson, research professor of international affairs, is a co-principal investigator with the NSF -NIST (National Science Foundation and National Institute of Standards and Technology) for Trustworthy AI in Law & Society, TRAILS, where she leads research on data and AI governance. She is also director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub at GW, which educates policy makers, the press and the public about data governance and data-driven change. Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism.

Alan B. Morrison, Lerner Family Associate Dean for Publica Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Morrison is expert in constitutional law and has argued in front of the Supreme Court 20 times.

Aram Gavoor is the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and a Professional Lecturer of Law at the George Washington University Law School. His expertise is in national security law, Artificial Intelligence policy, administrative law and federal courts. Dean Gavoor served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, as third-in-rank Counselor to the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the White House Office of Management and Budget, and in private practice.

