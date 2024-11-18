Coca-Cola’s AI-generated Christmas ads have sparked a backlash from consumers, who feel that the commercials lack the authenticity and holiday magic of past years' human-generated ads. Now, a consumer behavior researcher at New York Institute of Technology explains why.

“AI is a new territory for brand marketers, but what we do know is that consumers highly value authentic interactions with brands,” says Colleen Kirk, D.P.S., professor of marketing at New York Institute of Technology, who has published research into how consumers respond to AI-written, textual content. “With the increasing use of AI-generated content, we see that people are becoming ever more skeptical of the human origin of marketing communications."

Kirk's research reveals that when brands use AI to create emotionally charged marketing content, it often backfires. Consumers are more likely to adopt a negative view of the brand and, as a result, have less desire to interact with it. In some cases, they may even switch brands.

