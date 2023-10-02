Professor Glenn Patrick is a visiting professor in the School of Mathematics and Physics at the University of Portsmouth.

Professor Patrick was a recent member of the LHCb collaboration at CERN studying the subtle differences between matter and antimatter.

He commented “The ALPHA experiment had made a significant advance in controlling antimatter and measuring the effect of gravity on it. We now know that antimatter falls downwards just like matter and confirming Einstein’s predictions. It is important that we check theory with experiment as sometimes we find surprises in nature.”