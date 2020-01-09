 
Return to Article List

Expert available to comment on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

9-Jan-2020 10:15 AM EST

Wichita State University

Add to Favorites

more news from this source
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Expert Pitch

SECTION

Pop Culture

CHANNELS
Crime and Forensic Science
KEYWORDS
Human Trafficking, human trafficking prevention, human trafficking research

Newswise — National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Saturday, Jan. 11. Through its Center for Combating Human Trafficking, Wichita State University is home to one of the only evidence-based centers that serves victims and survivors of abuse, exploitation and trafficking. The center goes beyond rescuing victims to directly address the underlying issues that create a context in which human trafficking can occur.

Karen Countryman-Roswurm is founder and director of the center, a licensed master social worker and a Doctor of Psychology, as well as an assistant professor at Wichita State.

She is available to discuss issues related to human trafficking at: 

316-978-7013 or karen.countryman-roswurm@wichita.edu.

# # # # #

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Chat now!
0.16872