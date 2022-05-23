Thomas Hegyi, MD, medical director and Barbara Ostfeld, Ph.D. program director of the SIDS Center of New Jersey and professors in the department of pediatrics at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, are available to discuss the limitations of a small and inaccurately described study from Australia that found low levels of an enzyme called butyrylcholinesterase in infants who died of SIDS.

“A new study initially touted as identifying a test to predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is an example of hope outpacing the science,” says Hegyi, “Safe infant sleep practices remain the best defense against unexpected infant death.”