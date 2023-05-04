Dr. Hasan Buker recently published an article, co-authored with two students, titled "Carrying a handgun in public vs. taking a handgun to school among youth: an exploration of the predicting power of risk factors related to delinquency, aggression, and victimization."

Dr. Buker, and his co-authors examined data collected from 5,648 high school students to understand the risk factors for gun carrying among those youth. The results of the study indicated that the youth with increased anger, higher delinquent/anti-social behavior, and bullying behavior were significantly more likely to carry a handgun. On the other hand, youth who took a handgun to school mostly reported carrying a handgun in public as well. Increased delinquent/anti-soci al behavior was another significant determinant of taking a handgun to school. The study has important implications for school safety as it indicates important risk factors for gun carrying among youth.

