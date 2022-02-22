Andrea Swartzendruber is a sexual and reproductive health expert who has extensively studied the prevalence and impact of crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) on public health, and in particular, on vulnerable populations. Her research has described how CPCs contribute to misinformation around abortion and reproductive health, and she led a team of researchers in developing the first map of CPC locations in the U.S.

 

For more information about her research on CPCs, see

https://crisispregnancycentermap.com/tools-resources-embed/

https://crisispregnancycentermap.com/publications-news/

 

