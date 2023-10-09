Rupal Mehta is a specialist in nuclear nonproliferation and counterproliferation who has studied the sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program. She is a faculty fellow with the Nebraska Strategic Reesearch Institute and has been a adviser to Los Alamos National Laboratory and a consultant to the U.S. Department of State's Office of Cooperative Threat Reduction. She is available to discuss the recent agreement between the over the Iran detainees played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel. She notes that none of the funds have been unfrozen at this time. She can be contactedvia email at [email protected] Her CV and bio are available for review at rupalmehta.com