Today, the CDC released a new report which found newborn syphilis cases, which can be fatal, have risen more than tenfold in the last decade and almost 32% in a single year.

Irene Stafford, MD, associate professor and maternal-fetal medicine physician with UTHealth Houston is available for media interviews. If you are interested in speaking with her I will be happy to coordinate an interview.

Recent/Past media placements on the topic:

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/newborn-syphilis-cases-reached-dire-levels-cdc-says-rcna123856

https://stateline.org/2023/09/29/congenital-syphilis-rates-are-soaring-but-resources-to-stem-infections-are-lacking/

https://www.texastribune.org/2023/09/13/texas-syphilis-newborns-treatment/

https://www.houstonchronicle.com/health/article/houston-reports-syphilis-outbreak-128-percent-18199471.php

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/u-s-sees-concerning-rise-in-stis-congenital-syphilis-with-no-signs-of-slowing

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2023/04/01/congenital-syphilis-babies/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/02/13/congenital-syphilis-cases-surge-babies-mississippi/11247501002/