Natalie Exum, PhD, an assistant scientist in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is available for media interviews regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed new rule that all lead service line pipes be replaced within the next 10 years.

Dr. Exum is an environmental engineer focusing on risks to health from exposures to contaminants in drinking water.

Reporters are also free to use this comment from Dr. Exum:

“This is huge. This bold step is the right one to take so that we can correct this public health issue that has been neglected for decades. The timeline to accomplish this will be a challenge for cities, but this public health emergency requires urgent action.”