The FDA just announced that phenylephrine, a common-over the counter decongestant, is not effective, but there is some confusion around which products this effects. Your best bet? Check the drug facts and consult with your local pharmacist, says Sarah Lynch, clinical assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"The committee voted unanimously that phenylephrine is not effective - that does not mean it is unsafe, just that it will not do much more for nasal congestion than a placebo would," says Lynch. "It is not clear if the FDA will choose to remove the product from the market due to this decision."

Phenylephrine is available for purchase as a single ingredient product, but it is often the decongestant product that is included in combination cough, cold and flu products because it is less regulated than the other oral decongestant on the market. Pseudoephedrine is another type of oral decongestant that is available OTC, but with certain restrictions. It must be purchased at a pharmacy with quantity limits because it is an important ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

"It can be confusing to identify products that have phenylephrine, but one place to start is to look at the drug facts label on the product," says Lynch. "It will list the ingredients at the top of the label."

"One area of confusion might be some of the news reports surrounding this product, which refer to some of the brand names under which it is sold. Consumers will often recognize a product by its most common brand name (like Sudafed or Benadryl or Nyquil), but these 'brand name extensions' will often manufacture products with other ingredients or combinations. Some of them may include phenylephrine, but many of them will not. Your pharmacist is a great resource if you have questions about any OTC products you are using. Pharmacists can also make recommendations for alternative products that may help your symptoms as well."