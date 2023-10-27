Henrik Christensen, an expert on AI and robotics, is available to comment on the White House's executive order on AI.

Christensen is the editor of the U.S. Robotics Roadmap, a document authored by robotics experts every four years to update the state of robotics in the nation and beyond. 

Christensen is also the director of the Contextual Robotics Institute at the University of California San Diego, and a professor in the UC San Diego Department of Computer Science and Engineering. His research focuses on AI, self-driving vehicles and human-robot interaction.  

Christensen is also a cofounder of Robust.ai with Rodney Brooks. 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
Artificial Intelligence Robotics Technology U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
AI Robotics Henrik Christensen Robust.ai University Of California San Diego UCSD Uc San Diego Computer Science large language models LLM ChatGPT chatbots
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You