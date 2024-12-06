Newswise — George A. Lopez is the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., Professor Emeritus of Peace Studies at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies in the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, and a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea.

"As we know, martial law was short-lived in South Korea. But had it continued, Kim Jong-Un would have claimed it as evidence that Yoon is a paranoid and corrupt leader destabilizing the peninsula. Kim will emphasize this 'threat' from the South as indicative of the dysfunction and failure of the so-called democracy of the South."