Newswise — Sharon J. Yoon is associate professor of Korean studies in the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. She is also affiliated with the Keough School's Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

"Two days ago, the National Assembly failed to impeach President Yoon. Members of the ruling party chose to adhere to the party line over the interests of their electorate. Meanwhile, pundits have expressed serious concerns about the challenges of prosecuting a sitting president for treason and abuse of power, citing fears of retaliation. The question remains: will President Yoon be held accountable for his alleged attempts to overthrow the government last week?"

Contact Sharon Yoon at [email protected]