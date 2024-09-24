Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 24, 2024) – Communities in Florida are gearing up for a hurricane that’s expected to make landfall on Thursday or early Friday. The system is expected to develop into a named storm, Helene, Tuesday afternoon before moving into the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday. Areas in Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle are likely to be impacted most. The state of Florida declared a state of emergency and evacuations are underway.

Joseph Barbera, associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering, is a board-certified emergency physician with a 35-year history in developing emergency response systems and responding to local, national, and international emergencies and disasters. He has extensive experience participating in the management of response to earthquakes, tsunamis, and hurricanes, such as Katrina in 2005. Through the GW Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management, he studies disaster response and recovery, risk management, and business continuity.

Susan Anenberg is director of the GW Climate & Health Institute and associate professor of environmental and occupational health. Her research focuses on the health implications of air pollution and climate change. Recently her team published two studies finding links between health problems like asthma and exposure to polluted air.

Gaige Kerr is a senior research scientist and professorial lecturer in the department of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. He researches ambient air pollution, and projects he has led span topics ranging from understanding the emission sources of pollution to assessing the health impacts experienced by populations, with a special emphasis on understanding associated ethnoracial and socioeconomic disparities.

