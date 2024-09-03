Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 23, 2024)- In an interview with NBC News last Thursday, Trump claimed “I was always for IVF. Right from the beginning, as soon as we heard about it,” the Republican nominee said in an interview with NBC News in Michigan.”

Then the next day, Trump said he will not support a ballot referendum to expand abortion access in Florida “just 24 hours after suggesting he might”

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary regarding the latest on Trump’s “back and forth” views on reproductive health . To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

