Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 26, 2024) – President-elect Donald Trump announced he plans to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods and 10 percent on Chinese merchandise as one of his first acts on Inauguration Day. In the wake of the news, The New York Times reports global stocks are falling and the dollar is climbing.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis. To speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Tayah Frye at [email protected] and Cate Douglass Restuccio at [email protected].

Susan Ariel Aaronson, a research professor of international affairs, is also the director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub and co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS. Her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR, and AI and digital trade. Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism. She can speak about Trump's tariffs, his misunderstanding of trade, his breaching of USMCA, among other key topics.

Rodney Lake is a teaching instructor of finance and the director of the GW Investment Institute at the GW School of Business (GWSB). At the GW Investment Institute, Lake teaches courses associated with student investment funds as well as oversees portfolios, connects with alumni and industry practitioners, leads the GW Investment Institute Live Show and other events, and oversees GW Investment Institute’s day-to-day operations. Prior to Lake’s current appointment in the GWSB Department of Finance and the GW Investment Institute, Lake worked as a senior investment officer in the GW Investment Office and was previously a senior financial analyst in the Executive Vice President and Treasurer’s Office at GW.

