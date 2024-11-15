Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 15, 2024) – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to close the Department of Education, a goal of Republicans on and off again since 1979. Closing the department would require Congressional approval and The Washington Post reports it's unlikely to get enough support.

Michael Feuer is Dean of the GW Graduate School of Education and Human Development (GSEHD) and a professor of education policy. He came to GW in 2010 after a 17-year tenure in leadership roles at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Dean Feuer’s research has focused on the economics of education, international comparative assessments, teacher preparation, inequality and academic opportunity, science policy, use of research to inform policy, philanthropy, and civics education. Dean Feuer about the effects of eliminating the Department of Education, especially in terms of what it would mean for public education in the U.S.

Dwayne Kwaysee Wright is an assistant professor of higher education administration and GSEHD Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives. His research and social activism seek to advance educational opportunity and equity for all students, particularly those historically oppressed and marginalized in American society. Wright can speak to issues related to the elimination of the Department of Ed in terms of the Office of Civil Rights, education law, and higher education policies.

