Newswise — Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, elevating a young GOP rep who was once a vocal Trump critic. Vance, known for his strong alignment with Trump's policies and his Rust Belt roots, is expected to bolster Trump's appeal in key swing states.

Despite his past criticisms, Vance has become a significant figure in the MAGA movement and is positioned to play a crucial role in Trump's campaign and potential administration.

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Loge says, “Senator Vance has been an unflagging acolyte, shares Trump's bombastic style, and won't threaten to steal Trump's spotlight. Vance turns up the volume on an already loud campaign, but doesn't change the tune."

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress.

Burgat says, “Vance has been a loyal and vocal supporter—two qualities really valued by Trump—of the former president since declaring for the Senate. He’s also proven to be a willing attack dog for the campaign. But as much as his announcement will dominate the headlines today, the name at the top of the ticket is the real driver of most voter choices.”

Matt Dallek, a professor at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism.

