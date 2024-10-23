Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 23, 2024) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Llyod J. Austin III confirmed Wednesday that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to join in their fight against Ukraine.

The New York Times reports that upwards of 12,000 North Korean troops were trained to fight with Russia, and notes that no soldiers have reached Ukraine yet.

Alexander Downes, professor of political science and international affairs and co-Director of the GW Institute for Security and Conflict Studies, has written on a variety of subjects in international security, including civilian victimization, foreign-imposed regime change, military effectiveness, democracy, coercion, alliances, and solutions to civil wars. Downes's book Targeting Civilians in War won the Joseph Lepgold Prize awarded by Georgetown University for the best book in international relations published in that year.

Yonho Kim is an associate research professor of international affairs and the associate director of the GW Institute for Korean Studies. Kim directs the policy programs at the Institute for Korean Studies: North Korea Economic Forum, North Korea Certificate Program, and Korea Policy Forum. He specializes in North Korea’s mobile telecommunications and U.S. policy towards North Korea.

Nick Anderson is an assistant professor of political science and international affairs. His research and teaching interests include great power politics, military intervention and territorial expansion, conventional military operations, and East Asian international relations. His first book, Inadvertent Expansion: How Peripheral Agents Change World Politics, will be published by Cornell University Press in 2025.

