Newswise — The U.S. budget deficit reached $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2024, driven by increased spending on Social Security, Medicare, and interest payments on the national debt.

Despite the mounting fiscal imbalance, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have introduced costly policy platforms, with potential to increase the national debt by trillions, adding further complexity to future budget negotiations.

Economists

Tara M. Sinclair is a macroeconomist and professor of economics and international affairs at the George Washington University. She recently ended her term as an official at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she worked closely with Secretary Janet Yellen and was responsible for the Treasury’s domestic macroeconomic outlook. Sinclair uses her research to connect economic principles with real-world concerns, developing data sources and tools that policymakers can use in their decision-making. At GW, Sinclair is the director of the Center for Economic Research, which focuses on economic forecasting. She also evaluates forecasts, particularly with respect to their role in monetary policy and decision-making. She teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in macroeconomics and econometrics.

Pao-Lin Tien is Assistant Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Economics, George Washington University. Professor Tien received her Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis, and earned her B.A. in Mathematics-Economics from Wesleyan University. Prof. Tien most recently worked as a research economist at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and was Assistant Professor at Wesleyan University. Professor Tien’s research interest focuses generally on empirical macroeconomics. She has publications and working papers in the area of international economics, monetary economics, business cycle fluctuations, and forecasting.

Campaign Implications

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

Lesley Lopez is the director of Public Relations and Communications program as well as an Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Political Management. Lopez is an expert in media relations, digital storytelling, content creation, inclusive strategic communications and coalition building, and writing. She has served as a journalist, founder of a boutique PR firm, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the political start-up Run for Something, head of global communications for the U.S.-China Business Council and the Director of Communications for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She also is currently a state delegate in the Maryland General Assembly, representing District 39, and serves as Deputy Majority Whip.

