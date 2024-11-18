Newswise — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one person has died and several others are in hospital in connection with E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots.

The carrots in question are at the centre of a recall and are no longer believed to be on store shelves across the U.S. However, people may still have the bagged carrots in their homes.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover without treatment, according to the CDC, but in some cases may become hospitalized.

McMaster University expert available:

Brian Coombes, chair of McMaster’s department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences and a member of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research.

Coombes can be reached directly at [email protected] .

(Understanding E. coli: symptoms, treatments and prevention)

----

For any other assistance, contact Adam Ward, media relations officer with McMaster University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, at [email protected].