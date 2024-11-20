Businesswoman, Washington Spirit team owner and women’s sports advocate Michele Kang is donating $30 million to U.S. Soccer over the next five years, the nonprofit announced this week. It’s the largest philanthropic investment in U.S. Soccer’s women’s and girls’ programs and the most generous donation ever made to U.S. Soccer by a woman.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Scott Rezendes, adjunct professor at the George Washington University. He teaches the Management of Global Soccer course at the GW School of Business. The course takes an in-depth look into the world's most popular sport, engaging current topics with industry experts from across the globe. It integrates real live experiences with behind-the-scenes views of professional club management and national team match day engagement opportunities. Rezendes is also the CEO and co-founder of the Soccer Syndicate, a professional soccer scouting corporation.

