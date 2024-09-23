Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 23, 2024) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is traveling to the US this week to meet with members of the United Nations in the hopes to share his “victory plan” with allies.

In addition to addressing UN members, Zelensky plans to meet with both US presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, to discuss support for Ukraine after President Biden’s leaves office in January 2025.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Robert Orttung, research professor of international affairs, is an expert on comparative politics, Russia, Ukraine, energy security, federalism, and democracy. He can discuss Russian politics, Russian-Ukrainian relations and all issues related to urban politics in Eurasia. Orttung can also discuss Vladimir Putin’s legacy and governance as well as the future of Russia.

Colin Cleary, professorial lecturer of U.S. Foreign Policy, is an expert on Ukraine-Russia dynamics, Europe Energy Security and NATO. Professor Cleary can speak on the great power conflict and national security, NATO’s expansion–especially as it relates to Ukraine, and arms control. In addition to his expertise, Clearly has lived and worked in Kyiv, Moscow, Poland, Romania, Spain and Ireland.

Amy Austin Holmes, Research Professor of International Affairs; Program Director, FAO Regional Skill Sustainment Initiative. Dr. Holmes is an expert on global American military posture, the NATO alliance, non-state actors, revolutions, military coups, and de-facto states. With more than 15 years of global experience conducting research in the Middle East and Europe, including various conflict zones, she can speak on American foreign policy and international security.

Erwan Lagadec, associate research professor of international affairs, leads programs on EU and NATO affairs at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs. His research focuses on transatlantic relations in a time of transition, NATO projecting stability, sub-national transatlantic relations, and politics of aid.

-GW-